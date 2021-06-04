Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

ADVM remained flat at $$3.38 during midday trading on Friday. 22,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,587. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $331.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Venture Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

