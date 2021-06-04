Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 301.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

AY opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

