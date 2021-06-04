Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 674 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.5813 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.