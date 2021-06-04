Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.28. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $146.74 and a 1-year high of $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

