Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 86,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.11.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

