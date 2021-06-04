Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,859 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,859 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 881,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 235,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,743,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 58,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

