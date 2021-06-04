Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $1,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,427,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in CarMax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.05. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

