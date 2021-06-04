Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 203 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National HealthCare worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National HealthCare by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2,381.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

