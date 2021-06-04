AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,346 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $134.90. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stepan has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.11.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.