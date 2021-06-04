AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 492.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Tilray makes up 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tilray worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 461,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,518,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.64.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 207.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

