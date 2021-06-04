AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after buying an additional 191,033 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $481.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,254. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $490.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $1,837,074.81. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,583.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,381 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

