AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 125,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,035. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

