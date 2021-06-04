Aeternity (AE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.85 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $60.51 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00457609 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024854 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 383,692,144 coins and its circulating supply is 337,871,200 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

