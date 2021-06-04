AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Trading Down 1.6%

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41). Approximately 417,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 466,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 68.99, a current ratio of 69.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £55.79 million and a PE ratio of -5.25.

Get AEX Gold alerts:

In related news, insider Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.