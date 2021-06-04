Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Trading Down 5%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) shares were down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.67. Approximately 7,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 646,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Agiliti Company Profile (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.