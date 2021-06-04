Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 3.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.28 and last traded at $46.75. 11,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,617,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura began coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.
The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
