Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 3.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.28 and last traded at $46.75. 11,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,617,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura began coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

