Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $68,055,540.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,016,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85.

Airbnb stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.01. The firm has a market cap of $89.04 billion and a PE ratio of -9.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

