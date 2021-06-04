Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,536 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,536 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $383,950.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,819,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ALG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.61. 20,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.05. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

