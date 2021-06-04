Alamos Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$15.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.
