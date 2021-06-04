Alamos Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$15.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

