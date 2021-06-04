Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,422,204.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,474 shares of company stock worth $11,432,177. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.23.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

