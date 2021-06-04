Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,346. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $149.62 and a one year high of $183.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.