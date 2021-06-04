Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is GW&K Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.1% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $114,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.86. 126,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,203,025. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $589.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

