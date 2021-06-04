Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Reduced by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,732,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 583,951 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 8.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,073,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $217.04 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $587.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

