Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

