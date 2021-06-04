Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Sensient Technologies worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,559,000 after acquiring an additional 173,068 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,472,000 after buying an additional 463,123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,830,000 after buying an additional 705,341 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after buying an additional 214,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,384,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.85.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

