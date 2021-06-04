Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 256.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 260,794 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,706 shares of company stock worth $3,040,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.