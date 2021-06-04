Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after buying an additional 696,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $3,092,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $25.47 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.74.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.