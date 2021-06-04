Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.13 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $58.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. CWM LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

