AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.76.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.