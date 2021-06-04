Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $36.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,384.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,273.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.