Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires 610,407 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 93.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,263,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,407 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises about 3.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $122,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 162.3% in the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,696. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $109.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.