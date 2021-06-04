Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 314,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Talend in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

TLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,374.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TLND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.87. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

