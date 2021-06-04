Alpine Associates Management Inc. Increases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,515 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 6.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $242,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 333.9% during the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 277,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213,811 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $9,212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $256.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,013. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

