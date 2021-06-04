Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.17 million, a PE ratio of 112.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.