Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 3,786 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $147.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $204.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 74.09%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

