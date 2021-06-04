Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $463.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.