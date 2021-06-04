Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $265.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $155.65 and a twelve month high of $280.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

