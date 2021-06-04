Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. V.F. makes up about 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573,399 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

VFC opened at $79.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.