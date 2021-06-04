Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

TJX stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.91.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.