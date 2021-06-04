Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 170.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $496.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

