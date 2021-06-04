Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $11.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings of $11.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.97 to $14.73. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $10.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $56.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.40 to $71.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $71.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $96.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $19.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,206.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,437.13 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,275.52. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $7,618,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

