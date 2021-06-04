Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.58.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.15. 9,593,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,357. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

