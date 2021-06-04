American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,590 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.86. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

