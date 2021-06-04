American Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

AFG opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.17. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $138.26.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $14.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,461,265 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

