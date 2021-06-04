American Financial Group Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

American Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,649 shares during the quarter. Clipper Realty comprises about 0.9% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,618. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.25.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

