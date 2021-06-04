American Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 102,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMTX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,713. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06. BM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMTX. Maxim Group began coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

