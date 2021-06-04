American Financial Group Inc. Sells 887,671 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

American Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 887,671 shares during the period. Xperi comprises approximately 3.2% of American Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Xperi worth $19,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $817,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 815,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,967 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 769,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after buying an additional 442,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ XPER traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,864. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

