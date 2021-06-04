American Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 721,743 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,346. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.82. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,604 shares in the company, valued at $657,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $425,896. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

