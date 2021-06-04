American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Belden worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $24,308,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 123,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Belden by 1,785.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

BDC opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.20. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.