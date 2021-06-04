American International Group Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,536,000 after acquiring an additional 165,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,648,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $35.58.

